FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers have seen some interesting and close encounters where top teams also struggled to win games and secure three points. The Brazil National Football Team has a very rich history in this sport. But Brazil have seen a significant downfall in their performance. Brazil were also eliminated from the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals by the Uruguay National Football Team. But after the Copa America 2024, Brazil have been in decent form. In their last five matches, Brazil have bagged three wins and managed to draw against the Venezuela National Football Team in their last FIFA World Cup qualifiers match. Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Game-Changing Podcast Guest On His YouTube Channel, Could It Be Lionel Messi? (Watch Video).

They have a lot of depth in all the fields from attack to defence and even in the mid-field areas. Brazil will battle against Uruguay in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier match and it will be interesting to see which team will take three points. Uruguay was the better side in their last encounter with Brazil. Uruguay eliminated Brazil from the Copa America 2024 quarter-final after beating them on penalties.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match?

Neymar Jr recovered from his injury after over a year. But Neymar will have to work hard to make his way into the Brazil national football team. Neymar has made his way back to the Al-Hilal's first team. This time around Neymar was not included in Brazil's squad. Christian Pulisic Scores Twice As USA Football Team Beats Jamaica 4–2 for 5–2 Aggregate Win in CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal.

Brazil's squad has a lot of depth and has plenty of wingers. But Neymar with his experience and unique skillset can make it back to the Brazil National Football Team.

