Uruguay, who have found a new lease of life under manager Diego Alonso since he took over from Oscar Tabarez, take on South Korea at the Education City Stadium. Uruguay was woefully short of form during the twilight of Tabarez's 15-year reign as the manager of the national side which ultimately led to his sacking. Uruguay finished behind Brazil and Argentina in the points table and was one of the four teams who qualified automatically. South Korea has not been in the best of forms heading to Qatar and their manager Paulo Bento is under a lot of pressure. Four years ago in Russia, they famously beat Germany and they will be eager to make another statement win. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Jose Giminez will partner Diego Godin in the backline with Ronald Araujo not match fit following a lengthy injury lay-off. Federico Valverede is considered one of the most promising talents in world football at the moment and greater things are expected off him. Facundo Pellestri has not played much for Manchester United this season but is a good option off the bench. Luis Suarez will partner Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the attacking third.

Heung Min Son is a huge doubt for the game for South Korea but there are talks of him being risked considering the importance. Kim Min-Jae has been a key figure in South Korea's defense and has been in brilliant form for Napoli in the Italian Serie A. Lee Kang-In will be tasked with creating openings for the Asian side with his precision passing range. Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 24.

When Is Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch Uruguay vs South Korea (URU vs KOR), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website. South Korea likes to play an attacking brand of football which means leaving spaces behind which could ultimately prove to be their downfall.

