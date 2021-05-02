Barcelona will look to recover from their shock 2-1 defeat against Granada last week when they visit Valencia for their next La Liga 2020-21 match. Ronald Koeman’s side missed the opportunity to climb on top of the La Liga points table and now find themselves still at third, two points behind leaders Atletico. Valencia vs Barcelona (VAL vs BAR) match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Mestalla Stadium. Barcelona must win to stay alive in the La Liga title race while Valencia, who are ranked 14th, are winless in their last five league games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the VAL vs BAR match should scroll down for all details. Devdutt Padikkal Chooses Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo During an Interview.

Valencia’s last win in La Liga came against Granada in the final week of March. Since then Javi Garcia’s side have drawn three and lost two. Valencia are at 14th with 36 points from 33 games and face the danger of recording their worst ever finish in top-flight football. Their lowest position came in 1985-86 season when they finished 16th. Valencia are just five points away from the 16th position. They beat Barcelona 2-0 in this exact fixture last season and are also unbeaten in their last eight matches at home. Diego Maradona, Legendary Argentine Footballer, Not Well Cared for Before His Death, Says Report.

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Jose Gaya (VAL) and Gabriel Paulista (VAL) will be selected as the defenders.

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Carlos Soler (VAL), Daniel Wass (VAL) and Denis Cheryshev (VAL) will be midfielders.

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Maxi Gomez (VAL) and Francisco Trincao (BAR) will be the three forwards in this side.

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Jose Gaya (VAL), Gabriel Paulista (VAL), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Carlos Soler (VAL), Daniel Wass (VAL), Denis Cheryshev (VAL), Lionel Messi (BAR), Maxi Gomez (VAL) and Francisco Trincao (BAR).

We will pick Barcelona captain Lionel Messi (BAR) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Maxi Gomez (VAL) can be made the vice-captain for the Valencia vs Barcelona match.

