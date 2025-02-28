Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga 2024-25 table, eight points clear of second positioned Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich secured a comfortable 4-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt last gameweek and maintained their lead at the top of the points table. The victory was the 20th time that the visitors have scored three or more goals in a game this season, and their tally of 69 goals in the Bundesliga is at least 18 better than every other team in the top flight. Vincent Kompany will be happy that the team's defensive record is improving too and they have been able to keep a clean sheet in the last three games. ‘Real Madrid Offered Me 3X Money, But I Wanted to Play With Lionel Messi’: Neymar Reveals Reasons Behind Choosing FC Barcelona Over Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are in seventh place with 36 points and are still in contention for a Champions League spot despite drawing 1-1 with Hoffenheim in the last gameweek. Stuttgart's draw last time out means they have now failed to keep a clean sheet in five Bundesliga games and have conceded 12 goals in their last seven outings across all competitions. Coach Sebastian Hoeness may also be concerned by his side's performances in the final third given they have scored one or fewer goals in six of their last seven matches. Despite Bayern having a few stutters in their last few games, this will be a big challenge for Stuttgart to go past their challenge.

When is VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

League leaders Bayern Munich will clash with VFB Stuttgart in Bundesliga 2024-25 and the match is scheduled to take place on February 28. The match will be played at MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets. Bayern Munich Extends CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's Contract Till June 2027

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2023-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich match. Bayern Munich are the in-form side and they are likely to score more goals in the game and secure a victory.

