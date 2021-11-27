Barcelona travel to take on Villarreal in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the El Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain on November 27, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both teams have had a difficult start to the season and will be aiming to register all three points to move up in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. FC Barcelona's Identity is Same as Ever, Feels Unai Emery.

Barcelona ended their four-game winless run in the league in Xavi’s first game in charge as the new manager as they defeated local rivals Espanyol. The Blaugrana’s will be aiming that they can build on that performance and continue their winning run. Meanwhile, Villarreal have endured a difficult second season under Unai Emery and are just five points above the drop zone and will be aiming to steer away from it with a victory. Barcelona’s Pedri Gonzalez Wins Golden Boy 2021 Award.

When is Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Villarreal vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on November 28, 2021 (Sunday) at the El Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Villarreal vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Villarreal vs Barcelona clash.

