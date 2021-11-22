Barcelona's star midfielder won the Golden Boy 2021 award on Monday, November 22. The youngster shared a video on social media where he reacted saying, "I’m thrilled - GOLDEN BOY 2021!!! Thanks a lot!!"

Watch the Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)