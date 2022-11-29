After their 6-2 demolition of Iran, many expected England to kick on and secure another win against the USA in their second match. But the drop in the Three Lions' performance was staggering as they failed to create anything of significance against the Yanks. The points shared meant they continue to lead Group B going into the final match of the group phase against Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Opponents Wales are in a spot of bother after their shock loss at the hands of Iran. Though they were down to ten men, the team showed grit and determination up until injury time when it conceded twice. They need a win against England and then it will be down to other permutations and combinations that will see them qualify. Wales versus England will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals Predictions by Wayne Rooney: Former English Footballer Says Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England Will Qualify for The WC Semis

Wayne Hennessey will not feature against England following his red card in the previous match. Gareth Bale and Daniel James are two pacey wingers Wales have in their ranks and much of their attack will come from the wide areas. Kieffer Moore will lead the attack and his hold-up play will be crucial against the Three Lions. Aaron Ramsey in midfield has his task cut out against some quality players like Declan Rice.

Kyle Walker is now fully fit and is in contention for a start although Kieran Trippier will get the nod again. There are talks of Jordan Henderson starting this match in place of Jude Bellingham, but Gareth Southgate may avoid making such a big decision in this crucial game. Mason Mount has looked a bit below par in this World Cup so far and Phil Foden could be inducted in the starting eleven in place of the Chelsea man. Spectator Invades Pitch With 'Save Ukraine', 'Respect for Iranian Woman' Messages Also Held LGBTQ Rainbow Flag in Hand During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

When is Wales vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. The game will be held on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wales vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Wales vs England (WAL vs ENG), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV HD and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wales vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Wales vs England (WAL vs ENG), and FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Wales vs England Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. England would have learnt from its mistake against the USA and should secure a win against Wales.

