Manchester United will be aiming to go level on points with league leaders Liverpool when they take on Londoners West Ham United in a Sunday afternoon kick-off. The positivity surrounding the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has quickly vanished after the Red Devils were defeated by Young Boys in the Champions League. The defeat has once again raised serious questions of the caliber of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff. The Norwegian manager, who is a club legend at United, needs a massive win against the Hammers to steady things and remain relevant in the title race. West Ham United are unbeaten in the Premier League this season which makes the task even more difficult. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Favourites To Sign Jude Bellingham Despite Interest From Premier League Rivals.

The absence of the suspended Michail Antonio is a body blow for the Hammers with the England international a key part of David Moyes’ game plan. Said Benrahma suffered from a knock against Dinamo Zagreb and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Andriy Yarmolenko should the lead the attacking line with Nikola Vlasic slotting in behind him. The team’s real strength lies in midfield where Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek easily form a better pairing than any Manchester United can produce.

The form of Fred and Jadon Sancho has Manchester United worried but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will stick with the duo as has been the case in the past with his coaching with the Norwegian trusting his favourite players. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire will form the center-back pairing again with Mason Greenwood restored to the starting eleven. It will be down to Cristiano Ronaldo to get the goals for the visitors with the Portuguese skipper in fine form, scoring 3 in the last 2 game for United.

When is West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Ham United vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the London Stadium in London. The game will be held on September 19, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Ham United vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham United vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United have an excellent away record in the league but the game has a scored draw written all over it which will disappoint the Red Devils supporters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).