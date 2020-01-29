West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Liverpool Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Online Live Streaming & Live Telecast: English leaders Liverpool take on West Ham United away looking to open up a 19 point lead at the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s men have managed 67 points from 23 games with their draw at Old Trafford their only blemish of the campaign so far. Liverpool have been churning out results week in week out and at the moment, there is no club in entire Europe, let alone England that can match their consistency. Opponents West Ham United are hovering closer to the dreaded drop zone with three defeats in their last five games. Only a point separates them from 18th placed Bournemouth which has brought a lot of pressure on new manager David Moyes. Meanwhile, fans searching for the Live telecast, online live streaming and live score updates of West Ham vs Liverpool encounter in Premier League, please scroll down. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes on His Way to Old Trafford for Medical Ahead of Potential Move.

Many of the first team West Ham United stars will miss the Liverpool game due to injuries and they include the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson, Lukasz Fabianski and Andriy Yarmolenko. Declan Rice and Mark Noble in midfield are the kinds of players tailormade for games like this with their high work rate and passing abilities. Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals are the conventional wingers and they will look to set up Sebastien Haller in the attack.

Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the trip to London with a hamstring problem which means Divock Origi will start in his place. Skipper Jordan Henderson in midfield will have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum for company. Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have stuck up a wonderful partnership in defence and the duo will look to keep the Hammer’s strikers at bay. Takumi Minamino is an option from the bench should Liverpool need a spark in attack.

When is West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Week 25 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

West Ham vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League encounter on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of WHU vs LIV league match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of all Premier League matches, including West Ham vs Liverpool encounter. West Ham United have not won against Liverpool in their last six league games and their poor run will continue when the two team’s meet tonight.