Manchester United will hope to continue their good away form when they visit West Ham for their next Premier League 2020-21 match on Saturday. West Ham are fifth in the league table and have won three successive games on the trot taking them to 17 points after 10 matches while United are four positions below with 16 points and a game in hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now won eight successive league games on the road and will hope to extend that streak with a win in London. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team predictions to pick the best team for the WHU vs MUN match should scroll down for all details. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gets Full Support From Chief Ed Woodward Despite Questions Over Norwegian's Future.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has been ruled out from this game after suffering a hamstring injury while Ryan Fredericks is doubtful due to a groin problem. United forward Marcus Rashford is nursing a shoulder injury but could still be involved. Left-back Luke Shaw is, however, yet to recover from his hamstring issue. West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

West Ham vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy side.

West Ham vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Alex Telles (MUN) will be selected as the defenders.

West Ham vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Declan Rice (WHU), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN) and Jarrod Bowen (WHU) would be picked as the midfielders.

West Ham vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN), Sebastian Haller (WHU) and Anthony Martial (MUN) should be selected as the three forwards for this side.

West Ham vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Alex Telles (MUN), Declan Rice (WHU), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Jarrod Bowen (WHU), Edinson Cavani (MUN), Sebastian Haller (WHU) and Anthony Martial (MUN).

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Edinson Cavani (MUN) would be made the vice-captain.

