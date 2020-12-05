West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester United’s inconsistencies were laid bare once again when they lost to PSG at home, leaving them in a precarious position in Europe. They next travel to London to take on West Ham United where a win could see them break into the top four. Despite all the criticism, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has guided his team to the second most number of points in the league since January this year. If they win tonight and with a game in hand against Burnley, they could very well enter the title race. Opponents West Ham United though are currently above them in fifth place with 17 points and three wins in their last three games. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gets Full Support From Chief Ed Woodward Despite Questions Over Norwegian's Future.

Michail Antonio is a huge doubt for the Hammers heading into their game against Manchester United. If he does miss the clash, Sebastien Haller is in line to take his place. He will have Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen for company in the final third. Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have an important role to play with Bruno Fernandes in great form for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford has a shoulder problem and it is doubtful the English winger will be fit in time to face West Ham United. A two-man frontline of Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani with Bruno Fernandes playing as the no 10 looks the likely option for them. Both Paul Pogba and Donny Van de Beek are pushing for a start with Ole opting for Scott McTominay and Fred as the defensive cover.

When is West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Ham vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on December 05, 2020 (Saturday). The game will be played at the London Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the West Ham vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to watch the match live on television can also follow it online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the West Ham vs Manchester United match online for fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the Premier League 2020-21 match live on JIO TV. Manchester United have beaten West Ham United in just one of their last five away games but tonight the Red Devils could come away with all three points in a high scoring game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).