After 22 games, al-Nassr side is still nine points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and stands in third position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings. Since departure of Luis Castro and introduction of Stefano Pioli to the Saudi side, fans experienced more aggressive and attacking game play from the team. Cristiano Ronaldo, closing in on 1000 goals also kept up with his ‘strike-rate’ and was seen more involved in playmaking. But poor start to the season and some ‘unexpected’ losses in middle, coach Pioli is forced to field his strongest side even against the weaker sides to ensure positive result. Yet with Ronaldo’s age limitations, Pioli will be more cautious with the Portuguese superstar’s time on field and look for balance between his game time to keep him fresh for the important fixtures. Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Transfer News: Brazilian Goalkeeper Bento Matheus Signs for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a Four-Year Deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr bounced back from a loss against Al-Ettifaq but the top team’s form are putting the side under pressure, needing to win most of the remaining matches. With the cup runs entering the knock-out phase superstar Ronaldo might not get much rest and is must to ensure his side’s victory in the league matches also. Considering this and upcoming fixtures, Pioli would be hoping to utilize Ronaldo wisely. Check out whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Orobah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the Al-Nassr side has been a record breaking with the star racking up the goals for his side and as mentioned earlier, he is closing on 1000 goals. But sadly, the side has won only 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. The hope for the Al-Nassr’s league title slipping away, Al-Nassr will have to once again rely on Ronaldo to deliver goals for them. At the age of nearly 40, Ronaldo is clocking more minutes than players of his age and still considering the need, Pioli will be tempted to use the star striker from the start and replace him after taking control of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Al Naasr will play against Al-Orobah at the Al Jouf University Stadium. The Portuguese star need to put up extra efforts for the game even though the opposition side has poor defensive record. Goal difference could play important role late in the season. With important phase in the league, Ronaldo is certain to start and eye on the first title in nearly three season, Al-Nassr will look to support its captain to the fullest.

