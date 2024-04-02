Al-Nassr will return to league action following their recent powerful win against Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro league game. The side is competing in two competitions and would be putting all their efforts into clinching the league title and Saudi Super Cup. Al-Nassr is 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal and can’t afford to drop any points with just nine fixtures remaining in the league. ‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post).

After missing out on the AFC Champions League, the focus is on Saudi Super Cup and Saudi Pro League titles as mentioned earlier. While in the Saudi Super Cup, Al-Nassr will face their fierce league rivals Al-Hilal in the semifinals next week, coach Luis Castro will be looking to keep his important players fresh and fit. This list includes Octavio, Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Laporte. Does that mean, Ronaldo and others miss the league fixture against Abha? Check out below.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in the Abha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

The offensive engine of Al-Nassr's side, Cristiano Ronaldo is already leading the league in both goals scored and assists made this season. A strong response from the Knights of Najd showcased their desire to keep pressure on Al-Hilal for the league title. Although the Abha team is struggling in the league with just six wins from 25 matches, Al-Nassr dropped two crucial points earlier this season. Both sides ended the game 2-2 on October 6. With that in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr in the crucial encounter of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins March Player of the Month After Scoring a Blistering Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Clash

The Portuguese captain already showed his intentions to be part of every Al-Nassr fixture to win as many titles as possible. CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. It could be a tactical change for Ronaldo to play limited minutes in the match, but we can expect the talisman striker to start the match against Abha.

