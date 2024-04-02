Cristiano Ronaldo has now been awarded the March Player of the Month in Saudi Pro League 2023-24. 39-year-old scored a hat-trick for Al-Nassr against Al-Tai. His hat-trick came in just 23 minutes. Al-Nassr was able to win the match by a scoreline of 5-1. Ronaldo is also the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season with 26 goals in 22 matches played. Al-Nassr will next play against Abha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. ‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins March Player of the Month

