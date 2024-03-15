Al-Nassr will return to Saudi Pro League action following their recent shocking loss in the AFC Champions League game. It was a very tough match for Al-Nassr surprisingly as they conceded goals which shouldn't have been conceded with such ease. But losing and winning are part of the game which makes it more interesting to watch. Cristiano Ronaldo played a significant part in the ACL 2023-24 match against Al-Ain in which he scored a very crucial equaliser with a spot kick and later was the only one to score during the penalty kicks after the extra time. Ronaldo was seen dissapointed after he and his team Al-Nassr got eliminated from the AFC Champions League 2023-24. The 39-year-old keeps on scoring goals for Al-Nassr. ‘I Want To Share With You Something Special…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Spotlight on Fitness With Launch of Innovative App (Watch Video).

The stakes will again be high for Cristiano Ronaldo and his side Al-Nassr as they get ready to face Al-Ahli for the next match of Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Al-Nassr lost their last Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al-Raed which was a shocker. Al-Nassr now again are 12 points away from table toppers Al-Hilal. This is thus making it much more difficult for Al-Nassr to win the league. Read more about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo making it to the starting XI of Al-Nassr's side against Al-Ain.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

There haven't been many updates on Al-Nassr's offensive engine taking part in the match or missing it. Ronaldo is already the leading goal scorer in the league and his playing from the Al-Nassr side does add a significant advantage. He was even amongst the top scorers of the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in the training session ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al-Ahli. This thus makes much more possibility of CR7 featuring for Al-Nassr in the match. Lionel Messi Scores Goal After Spectators Chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Despite getting eliminated from the ACL 2023-24 Ronaldo has shared a motivational post on his social media. CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. But Talisca will not be able to play because of his injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).