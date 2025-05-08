An encounter, that should have gone Al-Nassr's way, ended up getting pocked by Saudi Pro League 2024-25 leaders Al-Ittihad, thanks to brilliant performances from Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Houssen Aouar. The home side found an early 2-0 lead as Sadio Mane and Ayman Yahya scored within 40 minutes of play. However, former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Karim Benzema led the comeback for the Al-Ittihad, finding the net just minutes into the second half, and soon N'Golo Kante hit the equaliser in the 52nd minute. The game went into stoppage time, where Houssen Aouar hit the decisive goal for Al-Ittihad, which stretched the club's lead at the top of the standings, boosting their SPL 2024-25 chances. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Son Cristiano Jr After He Earns Call-Up to Portugal U-15 Football Team, Al-Nassr Star Says 'Proud of You' (See Instagram Stories).

Al-Nassr 2-3 Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024–25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)