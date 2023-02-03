Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr at the start of this year on a huge contract. Since then, Indian fans were having trouble to watch the matches of Al-Nassr as there were no official broadcasters of the Saudi Pro League in India. However, from now SonyLiv will live stream Saudi Pro League 2022-23 matches on their OTT platform. With a recent post on Twitter, SonyLiv announced the same. Al-Nassr will face Al-Fateh in their next match on Friday, February 03, 2023. The live streaming of this match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr Women's Football Team, Wishes Them Good Luck for Remaining Games (Watch Video).

SonyLiv to Broadcast Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Matches in India

