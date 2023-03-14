A tough game against Al-Ittihad in the last gameweek for Cristiano Ronaldo has forced some frustrating reactions from him and that has created many controversies including some false claims. Although the Portuguese forward has been in some scintillating form in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 during which he scored two hat-tricks, he didn't have a great outing in the last game. Fans will again expect to see the Portuguese forward in regular action when Al-Nassr face Abha in an King's Cup clash. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to feature in the Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2022-23 match. 'Disappointed' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Defeat Against Al-Ittihad and Bottle-Kicking Video Goes Viral (See Post).

The King's Cup or the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup is the Saudi Kingdom's oldest competition. After a recent format change, 16 teams of the Saudi Pro League participate in this competition. Al-Nassr face Abha in the Quarter Finals. Three months before, before Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival, they faced and defeated Al-Adalah in the first round. Now they look to make their place in the semi-finals.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Abha, King's Cup 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in the Kings Cup 2022-23 clash against Abha. Hence, the Portuguese forward will surely start this important match for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo had a below-par outing and some unwanted controversial engagements. He will look to a fresh start in the King's Cup. He has been scoring goals, as a result he will have confidence to back him. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

A win in this match will help Al-Nassr to face either of Al-Wehda or Al-Batin in the semi-final. However, this is surely not going to be an easy outing for them. Still, with Ronaldo's ability to perform in big games, they will start as the favourites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).