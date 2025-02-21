Al Nassr failed to win major title with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. The Portuguese superstar has been incredible in front of the goal and led the league in goals scored in both his full seasons. Currently the side at the third position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings, with just 14 games remaining. Cristiano Ronaldo and his side might need to up their game balancing the rest and results. The change in manager revitalized the attack and forwards including Ronaldo are scoring big numbers. Yet with Ronaldo’s age limitations, Pioli will be more cautious with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s game time and look for balance between his game time to keep him fresh for the important fixtures. Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Transfer News: Brazilian Goalkeeper Bento Matheus Signs for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a Four-Year Deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are undefeated in nine games with seven wins in that run. But Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal has been in similar form putting pressure on Stefani Pioli’s side. The side is well placed to advance to the next round of AFC Champions League tournament, but with knock-out phase games starting soon, Ronaldo might not get rest in those games. Considering this and upcoming fixtures, Pioli would be hoping to utilize Ronaldo wisely. Check out whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Due to poor start to the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 campaign, Al Nassr now has to catch up with the league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Even with Ronaldo leading multiple attacking stats, Al-Nassr’s defense affected the team results. The Portuguese national football team captain, Ronaldo is once again leading the side with goals and assists. At the age of nearly 40, Ronaldo is clocking more minutes than players of his age and still considering the need, Pioli will be tempted to use the star striker from the start and replace him after taking control of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

With important phase in the league, Ronaldo is certain to start and eye on the first title in nearly three season, Al-Nassr will look to support its captain to the fullest.

