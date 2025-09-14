Al-Nassr will look to continue their winning start to their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign when they lock horns with Al-Kholood. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash is set to be played at the Al -Awwal Park and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The buzz is always around Cristiano Ronaldo whenever Al-Nassr gear up for action in any competition, with many fans wondering if he will play the match and the same is the case for this clash as well. Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood match in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26? Cristiano Ronaldo Receives 'Best of All Time' Award From Liga Portugal, Al-Nassr Star Reacts On His Achievement (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a good start to his Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign, scoring in Al-Nassr's 5-0 victory over Al-Taawoun. Despite being 40 years of age, the Portugal National Football Team star has shown no signs of slowing down at all. Cristiano Ronaldo has been incredibly consistent when it comes to goal-scoring for Al-Nassr, finishing as the highest goal-scorer in the past two seasons of the Saudi Pro League and he would look to do a three-peat while helping Al-Nassr bag the title this time. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match against Al-Kholood on September 14. The star forward, needless to say, is a key member of Al-Nassr's attack and would look to continue his goal-scoring form as the Knights of Najd gear up for their second clash of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. Ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match, Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured training with his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates

A new evening at AlAwwal Park 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/lqMVLLICZI — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 13, 2025

The Knights of Najd had a good start to life in the Saudi Pro League under new coach Jorge Jesus and they would aim to clinch all three points on offer when they take on Al-Kholood in what would be there first home match of the season. Al-Nassr, after the match against Al-Kholood, will lock horns with Tajikistan side FC Istiklol in the ACL 2 2025-26 Group Stage at home on September 17.

