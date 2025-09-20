Cristiano Ronaldo, needless to say, is a star attraction whenever Al-Nassr is in action and the same will be the case when the Knights of Najd go up against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. The 40-year-old has been an integral part of the Saudi Pro League club since he joined them in early 2023 and has gone to the top of the goal-scoring charts in the domestic league for two years straight. He will target silverware this time around, having fallen short on a number of occasions and fans will hope to see him at his very best. But will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match? Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Al-Nassr have made a good start to their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign, winning both their matches so far and now, will look to extend that victorious run against Al-Riyadh, a team which is in 12th spot on the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table. Al-Nassr enter this contest on the back of a sensational 5-0 victory over FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. A victory over Al-Riyadh will help Al-Nassr rise to the top spot on the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table. ‘Together We Fight,…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Notches Up 2–0 Win Over Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash against Al-Riyadh. The Portugal National Football Team star was not part of Al-Nassr's 5-0 victory over FC Istiklol in the ACL Two 2025-26 but is set to return to the squad and be part of the starting XI. Cristiano Ronaldo was also pictured training with his Al-Nassr teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates

Bonds that fuel victories 🤩✊ pic.twitter.com/9jVnVtUBLI — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 19, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo in Training

Eyes on tomorrow’s challenge 👊 pic.twitter.com/84X1sCYVnM — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 19, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo earlier had received the Golden Boot award for finishing as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The talismanic forward had netted 25 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season. This season, he has scored once in two appearances so far in the Saudi Pro League.

