Al-Nassr will welcome Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture this evening with the home side looking to climb to the top of the standings. Al-Nassr have endured years of underachievement despite having one of the best squads in the league. With Jorge Jesus now in charge of the team, there is a feeling things are going in the right direction for the club. They have roped in some big names in the summer transfer market and it is helping the team. Their opponents Al-Riyadh have win and a loss so far in the two league matches and not much can be gauged abut their form from these games. Al-Nassr versus Al-Riyadh will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. ‘Together We Fight,…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Notches Up 2–0 Win Over Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Al-Nassr starting eleven after missing out on their win over Istiklol in the AFC Champions League. Joao Felix and Sadio Mane will be the two wide attackers and support Ronaldo by creating chances. Kingsley Coman and Marcelo Brozovic will be part of the midfield for the home team. Nawaf Alaqidi misses out for the team through an injury.

Al-Riyadh will be without the services of Ibrahim Bayesh, who is suspended. Mamadou Sylla is the lone striker up top in a 5-4-1 formation with Toze and Ismaila Soro as the attacking midfielders, pushing forward to help with the goal scoring. Sergio at the heart of defence has his task cut out as he comes up against some of the best teams in the world.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Date Saturday, September 20 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will continue their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 journey against Al-Riyadh. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, September 20. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match will be held at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s Dominant 5–0 Victory Over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a subscription pass for the game or a season pass. Al-Nassr will dominate the game from the onset and should secure a 3-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).