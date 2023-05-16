Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League 2022-23 chances took a huge dent when they dropped points against relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej at KSU Stadium, Riyadh. After this draw, Al-Nassr are currently at the 2nd place in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table with 57 points from 26 matches. They are five points behind the top-placed Al-Ittihad with only four rounds to go. At this moment, Al-Nassr cannot drop any more points. Cristiano Ronaldo went goalless in the previous game. However, the Portuguese forward created a few chances for his teammates and had a decent outing. Al-Nassr will now face Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) in their next Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be taking part in this game. Cristiano Ronaldo's XXX-Tremely Hot Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Posts Barely-There Bikini Snaps in Riyadh, Sparks Controversy on the Internet (View Hot Pics).

Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) are currently in the 7th position in the table with 34 points from 26 matches. They are already out of the title race. However, they can actually become a deciding factor as both Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad still have one match left against them. In their last game against Al-Batin, Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) failed to protect a 3-0 lead and lost the game by a margin of 4-3. They will need a much-improved performance to stop Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee). Hence it is expected that the Portuguese forward will be starting in this match. Ronaldo is known for delivering in clutch situations. With Al-Nassr's current position, they will be surely hoping for a match-winning performance from him.

So far Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 12 goals in 13 appearances in Saudi Pro League 2022-23. The Portuguese forward also has two assists after his name. He has been among the best players in the division since joining Al-Nassr. Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) will have to stop the Portuguese forward to get anything from this match.

