Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action as he will restart his International campaign with Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semifinal. Cristiano Ronaldo has just ended a rather disappointing campaign with Al-Nassr as he has failed to win both the AFC Champions League Elite and the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. He was in good form throughout the season. as he has scored 25 goals in 30 SPL matches and in AFC ACL elite, he scored 8 goals in 8 matches. That is signs of him being in good touch and as Portugal engage in a very crucial encounter against Germany, Ronaldo's form can be a deciding factor. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

Hosts Germany and Portugal, the winners of the 2019 inaugural edition, face off in the first of the UEFA Nations League semifinals. Portugal finished top of Group 1 of UEFA Nations League 2024-25, beating Denmark 5-3 on aggregate in their quarterfinal. Both sides were unbeaten in the six-match group stage, which concluded in November. The winner of the Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will clash with the winner of the Spain vs France semifinal match in the final. Ahead of such a crucial encounter, fans are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Portugal in the upcoming Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match. They will get the entire information here.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the glimpses of him joining the Portugal squad ahead of the crucial UNL 2024-25 match and also training. He looks in good shape and mindset and is set to take to the ground soon. He is fit and very much likely to feature in the starting XI of Roberto Martinez during the Germany vs Portugal UEFA National League 2024-25 match. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: CR7 Might Extend Contract With Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League Club's Sporting Director Claims 'We Are Negotiating... Will Find A Solution'.

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his contract with Al-Nassr at the end of June and he will look to give some good performances for his National team and search for some opportunities in Saudi Arabia or even try his luck in Europe or USA. The search for a new club continues as Ronaldo eye a second UNL title.

