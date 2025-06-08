The Portugal national football team is set to face the Spain national football team in the much-awaited UEFA Nations League final. The high-voltage encounter between the two nations will be held at the Allianz Arena. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will have a tough competition as they face Spain in the Nations League final. Portugal is coming into this contest after registering a win against the German national football team after 25 years. Portugal won their maiden UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019 and are back in the final once again. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will have to bring their best performance against Spain. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

On the other hand, the Spain national football team are coming into this contest after securing a comprehensive win against France. Luis de la Fuente's team has already won the European Championship in 2024. The Spaniards are looking for the second Nations League title. Ahead of such a crucial encounter, fans are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Portugal in the upcoming UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final against Spain. They will find all the information here.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Match?

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League 2025 final against Spain, Portugal shared a social media post on their X handle, showing their players in training. In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo was also seen doing a training session with the members. The legendary footballer looks in good shape and mindset and is set to take to the ground soon. Ronaldo is fit and very likely to feature in the starting XI during the Portugal vs Spain UEFA National League 2024-25 final match. 'It’s almost decided...' Cristiano Ronaldo Rules Out His FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Appearance Ahead of UEFA Nations League Final.

Portugal Players Spotted Along With Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his contract with Al-Nassr at the end of June, and he will look to give some good performances for his national team and search for some opportunities in Saudi Arabia or even try his luck in Europe or the USA. The search for a new club continues as Ronaldo eyes a second UNL title. However, the legendary footballer has confirmed that he will not participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).