Defending champions Manchester City, who won four English Premier League titles in a row last season, have surely slipped down the hill this time. The Pep Guardiola-guided side is trying hard to cope and rise up the ladder. Man City have three wins in their last five EPL 2024-25 games and are presently standing at the fifth spot ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 game. Times have been a bit hard for them lately, getting kicked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 by Real Madrid and losing to arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. In both these games, the team was without their key striker Erling Haaland, owing to his knee injury. Erling Haaland Breaks Lionel Messi’s Record Scoring 250 Club Career Goals in 311 Games, Achieves Feat During Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match.

Manchester City looked pale and lost in the attack against both the biggies Real Madrid and Liverpool, much because of the absence of Erling Haaland. The Norweigan is their key forward, being the third-highest scorer in EPL 2024-25 with 19 goals so far. Manchester City badly needs a win here to reinstall their position in the top four, and Haaland's presence will be the key, especially after the struggle was felt in the last two games.

Will Erling Haaland Play in Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match?

Erling Haaland's availability for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024-25 match is also doubtful. He is dealing with a knee injury and was on the bench for the UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid, and against Liverpool he didn't even make it to the bench. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Priortises Premier League After Losing to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Pep Guardiola has clearly stated in the pre-match press conference that his availability is still doubtful, and can only be determined after training. However, the positives are that he feels better and has been seen training. If Erling Haaland is not match fit, Omar Marmoush might lead the attack.

