England vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: England begin their 2026 World Cup campaign with a home tie against Albania. The Three Lions are part of Group K, which also includes the likes of Serbia, Latvia, and Andorra. Thomas Tuchel will be in charge of the England side and the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss is considered one of the top managers in the world. While Gareth Southgate did a nice job as the England manager, he could not get the team over the finish line when it mattered the most. The England squad is full of quality and it is an important project for Thomas Tuchel. Opponents Albania have lost their last two games against England and they will need to be at their very best here to have a positive impact. England versus Albania will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST.

Trent-Alexander Arnold, Connor Gallagher, Ollie Watkins, and Jarrad Branthwaite have been ruled out of the England squad named by Thomas Tuchel. Cole Palmer is not fully fit and will play no part in this tie. Expect Harry Kane to lead the line while Aston Villa winger Marcus Rashford gets an opportunity on the wings. Jude Bellingham will be available for support on the opposite flank. Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Thomas Strakosha in goal for Albania can expect a busy day at work with England boasting of a quality attack. Qazim Laci, Ylber Ramadani, and Kristjan Asllani will battle it out in midfield for the visitors. Rey Manaj plays the lone striker up top and he will be supported in the final third by Ernest Muci and Nedim Bajrami.

When is England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England square off against Albania in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, March 22. The England vs Albania match is set to be played at the Wembley Stadium in London and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can watch England vs Albania live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For England vs Albania online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Albania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Albania live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect a quality game of football with England claiming a routine 2-0 win.

