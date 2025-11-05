Club Brugge KV are set to host giants FC Barcelona in their next UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. This will be the fourth UCL 2025-26 group phase match for both sides. In their last game, Barca had a 3-1 win over Elche in La Liga 2025-26, with Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Marcus Rashford netting one each for the winners. A similar form will be hoped for by Hansi Flick during the Club Brugge vs Barcelona match next. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, will be hosting the Club Brugge vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. This game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 6. Cules eager to know if the 18-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Club Brugge vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 group phase clash will get their answers below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Club Brugge vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

The talented winger Lamine Yamal appears fully match-fit and has been named in the Barce squad that travels to Bruges, Belgium, for this UCL clash. Barca have also posted a short video where the forward has been spotted training for the game with the rest of the team. So, Lamine Yamal is expected to play in the Club Brugge vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. Club Brugge vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Barca Squad For Club Brugge vs Barcelona Match

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will be eyeing a victory and nothing else from this away game, as the side ranks in the 12th spot in the UCL 2025-26 group phase points table with six points in three games (2 wins, 1 loss). So, the manager is unlikely to make experiments in the forward line. With that being said, Lamine Yamal might continue to play in the starting XI, in the right-wing position, in a 4-3-3 formation.

