Having 35 points from their 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matches, the defending champions Argentina national football team have already qualified for the main event set to take place next year in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With qualification guaranteed, the Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is expected to be a happy one for La Albiceleste. But instead, there is a sense of sadness among the fans of Lionel Messi & co. Lionel Messi India Tour Details: Argentina Football Legend To Kickstart Four-City Tour With Kolkata Visit on December 12.

The Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Monumental in the Argentine capital city Buenos Aires. The much-talked-about fixture is organized to kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, September 5. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi had said that this fixture will be a "very, very special match" for him, as fans grew speculation about the Argentina vs Venezuela game being LM10's last home game in his country. But, will he himself play in this "very, very special match"? Read below and find out.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

Lionel Messi is all set to feature in the Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. The Inter Miami star had cleared that this game will be a "very, very special match" for him earlier, after leading his team to the Leagues Cup final match (His side lost the final). Now, an emotional head coach Lionel Scaloni has urged fans to cherish Messi in this game, being the last FIFA WCQ 2026 at home for Argentina. He also said that he hopes that this match is not the 38-year-old's last at home wearing the blue & white jersey. Lionel Scaloni Hopes Argentina vs Venezuela Won’t Be Lionel Messi’s Last Game at Home, Argentine Head Coach Urges Fans to Cherish LM10 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Lionel Scaloni might be aiming for a 4-3-3 formation in the starting XI for La Albiceleste in the Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. The side's all-time top goalscorer Lionel Messi is expected to start from the right-wing position, with Martinez and Alvarez being the other two forwards.

