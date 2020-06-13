Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

La Liga Free Live Streaming Online: Spanish champions Barcelona return to competitive football after an extended break with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing normal life to grinding halt in Spain. Barcelona with 58 points from 27 games have a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid currently. The Catalonians have lacked consistency throughout much of this season, and the arrival of manager Quique Setien has not brought much change in fortunes. But despite not adhering to their usual standard, they still find themselves top of the league. Opponents Mallorca are embroiled in a relegation battle, and with their current 18th position, things look precarious. MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match.

Salva Sevilla is back in contention for a start against Barcelona after completing his one-game suspension for Mallorca. Takefusa Kubo is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy, and the Japanese playmaker will be keen to play well against his boyhood club. Cucho Hernandez and Ante Budimir can score a goal or two with the kind of understanding they have. Iddrisu Baba has the all-important task of stifling the Barcelona’ midfielder which will have Lionel Messi as the spearhead.

Luis Suarez returns for Barcelona, which is a huge boost for the Spanish champions considering how they have missed their Uruguayan striker. He will line up alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete one of the best front three currently in European football. Sergio Busquets should keep things tidy in the middle with Frenkie de Jong and Arthur pushing up and complementing Barcelona’s attack. Lionel Messi will once again be the man under the spotlight with the Argentine capable of producing the goods. Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash.

When is Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Mallorca vs Barcelona match will take place on June 14 (Saturday mid-night) at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Spanish La Liga 2019-20 match is going to be held at Iberostar Stadium.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20 in India. This means Mallorca vs Barcelona will not be live telecast in the Indian Subcontinent.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

As there is no official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga, matches will not be live-streamed on apps such as Hotstar or SonyLiv but one can still catch Mallorca vs Barcelona match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. Barcelona do not have a very good away record this season, but with Mallorca lacking quality, the Catalonians should manage a routine win.

