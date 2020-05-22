WOL vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match

Borussia Dortmund Players Celebrate Win Over Schalke (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund showed no signs of rustiness on its return to football after a two-month gap mauling Schalke 4-0 in the Ruhr derby to keep themselves in the race for Bundesliga 2019-20. Dortmund face Wolfsburg in round 27 on Saturday, three days before hosting champion and table leaders Bayern Munich in a virtual title-crunch match. Wolfsburg struck late to clinch a dramatic 2-1 win over Augsburg on their own return but will certainly require much more against a second-placed team in the Bundesliga points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the WOL vs DOR match, should scroll down. Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Football Streaming on Hotstar: Watch Free Live Telecast of Top Flight German League on TV in India.

Wolfsburg are placed sixth in the team standings and are unbeaten in their last seven games. It took Daniel Ginczek’s 91st-minute strike from a wonderful pass from Kevin Mbabu to secure the win. Ginczek could be relegated to the bench with top-scorer Wout Weghorst expected to return into the starting line-up from his suspension. Mbabu and Paulo Otavio assisted one each against Augsburg and will certainly keep their place at the right and left-back respectively. Wolfsburg will, however, miss captain Josuha Guilavogui as well Yannick Gerhardt for this clash with both still unfit.

For Dortmund, captain Marco Reus is most-certainly out with for the season with a thigh injury while Axel Witsel and Emre Can are yet to recover. Jadon Sancho was kept on the bench due to a calf issue against Schalke but could start against Wolfsburg. That will, however, be little worry for Lucien Favre with striker Erling Haaland firing in all cylinders.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki (DOR) should be selected as the custodian for this clash.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Achraf Hakimi (DOR) should be the first name of the defenders list. He will be joined by centre-back Mats Hummels (DOR). Wolfsburg full-backs Kevin Mbabu (WOL) and Paulo Otavio (WOL) will be the other two defenders.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Julian Brandt (DOR) and Thorgan Hazard (DOR) were terrific against Schalke and should be included. Thomas Delaney (DOR) and Ignacio Camacho (WOL) will be the other two midfielders in this fantasy team.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland (DOR) will lead the attacking-line and he will be joined by Wolfsburg’s top-scorer for this season Wout Weghorst (WOL).

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Roman Burki (DOR), Achraf Hakimi (DOR), Mats Hummels (DOR), Kevin Mbabu (WOL), Paulo Otavio (WOL), Julian Brandt (DOR), Thorgan Hazard (DOR), Thomas Delaney (DOR), Ignacio Camacho (WOL), Wout Weghorst (WOL) and Erling Braut Haaland (DOR).

Haaland (DOR) is in terrific form and should be appointed as the captain while teammate Julian Brandt (DOR) should be made the vice-captain for this fantasy clash. Dortmund are on a four-match winning streak against Wolfsburg in the latter’s home and will be eager to make it five wins. Wolfsburg has never lost five successive times against a single opposition at home.