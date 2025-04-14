Mumbai, April 14: Tottenham Hotspur endured a tough afternoon as Wolverhampton Wanderers ran out 4-2 winners at Molineux, extending their unbeaten run against Spurs to five matches and closing the gap to just two points in the Premier League table. A nightmare start saw Wolves take the lead just 85 seconds in, with Rayan Ait-Nouri lashing home a half-volley after Spurs failed to clear a wide free-kick. Newcastle United 4–1 Manchester United Premier League 2024–25: Harvey Barnes Strikes Twice As Magpies Extend Winning Streak to Five With Thumping Win Over Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

VAR checked for offside but the goal stood. Ange Postecoglou’s side looked rattled early on, and despite some signs of attacking intent – including a blocked volley from Mathys Tel and a long-range strike from Yves Bissouma – the hosts struck again before half-time. Guglielmo Vicario pushed a header away under pressure, but the ball struck Djed Spence and bounced into his own net to make it 2-0 at the break.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Highlights

Spurs pulled one back shortly before the hour mark through Tel, who finished off a slick move started by Lucas Bergvall and assisted by Brennan Johnson’s low cross. However, Wolves responded almost immediately, capitalising on defensive indecision.

Cristian Romero appeared to have the situation under control, but Ait-Nouri pounced, setting up Jorgen Strand Larsen for a simple tap-in to restore Wolves’ two-goal cushion. The closing stages brought more drama. Spurs clawed their way back into the contest in the 85th minute when Richarlison reacted quickest after Romero’s header was tipped onto the bar by Jose Sa, reducing the deficit to 3-2. Newcastle United Demolishes Hapless Leicester City To Move Into Top Five Spot in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

Yet any hope of a late comeback was short-lived. Just a minute later, Bergvall was caught in possession in midfield, and Wolves made Spurs pay. Matheus Cunha danced past Ben Davies and slotted home a composed finish to seal the 4-2 win for Vitor Pereira’s side. The result marked the first time Wolves had scored four goals against Spurs since 1957, and leaves the North London club languishing in 15th, with pressure mounting ahead of the season’s final stretch.

