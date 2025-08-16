Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Manchester City have been the most dominant club in the Premier League in the last decade and after missing out on the title last season, Pep Guardiola’s men will be raring to get their hands on the trophy again. Manchester City will begin their campaign against Wolves this evening in an away tie. With Liverpool and Arsenal being their primary rivals in the league, it is imperative they get to a good start. Opponents Wolves finished 16th last term and there were times they did look like getting relegated but pulled themselves back with grit and determination. Premier League Matches Today on Saturday, August 16, 2025: Get Fixtures, Timings in IST, Previews, Live Streaming and Telecast Details of English Premier League 2025–26 Season.

Leon Chiwone will miss out for Wolves due to a knee injury while the rest of the squad is fit and available. Jhon Arias and For Lopez will be the two attacking midfielders with Jorgen Strand Larsen as the central striker. Joao Gomes and Andre will form the double pivot in central midfield with Ki-Jana Hoever and David Miller-Wolfe as the wing backs.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for Manchester City and everyone is well aware of the threat he possesses. Ryan Cherki is a new addition to the squad and a likely replacement for the legend Kevin de Bruyne. Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush will be deployed on the wings with Tijjani Reinders and Nico Gonzalez in central midfield.

Wolves vs Manchester City Match Details

Match Wolves vs Manchester City Date Saturday, August 16 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Molineux Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Wolves vs Man City live telecast viewing option be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3. For Wolves vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City will be challenged at times in this contest, but should secure a routine win at the end.

