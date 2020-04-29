Xavi Hernandez’s Goal Against Real Madrid During La Liga in 2004 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Xavi Hernandez (Photo Credits: ANI)

Xavi Hernandez has undoubtedly enjoyed a lion’s share of credit for making Barcelona reach where it is right now. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is one of the pioneers of Barcelona and enjoyed a great run of success. Now for this section of ‘Goal of the Day,’ we shall talk about Xavi’s this particular goal against Real Madrid in La Liga 2004. From start itself, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is considered as the best game of La Liga where the players from each side do not leave a stone unturned to win the contest. Neymar Jr Transfer Update: Barcelona Legend Xavi Vouches For The Brazilian's Return.

This was in April 2004 Xavi received an incredible pass from Brazilian Ronaldinho and with the utmost presence of mind, the Spanish mid-fielder chipped it into the box leaving the opponents around him astounded. Even Barcelona went on to relive this moment on their social media account. You can check out the video of the goal below:

NOMINEE 1️⃣ | Best April Goal in Barça History Xavi vs Real Madrid, 2004 La Liga VOTE FOR THIS GOAL and enter to win a Barça jersey: https://t.co/X89Zo8UvRn pic.twitter.com/ZypwuyNHXD — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2020

Xavi played for Barcelona from 1998- 2015 and has got an incredible record for the Catalan Giants. Fans still remember the moment when he scored a goal against Real Madrid in a 3–2 win for Barcelona. The midfielder was then named in the FIFA XI. The Spaniard has also rubbed shoulders with the greats like Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Dani Alves and has contributed majorly in the making of Barcelona. Post quitting the Catalan Giants in 2015, he had been playing for Al Sadd, a Qatari sports club until 2019.