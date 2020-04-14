Neymar Jr Transfer Update: Barcelona Legend Xavi Vouches For The Brazilian's Return

Xavi and Neymar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Neymar’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the topic of debate for quite some now as the Brazilian has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. Now, the Camp Now great Xavi is in favour of this move and hopes that the 28-year-old makes a comeback as he said that he has no doubts over the forwards ‘quality’. Neymar Jr left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a record transfer fee after winning several trophies with the Catalan club. Neymar Jr Gives Thumbs Up to Barcelona Return During Summer Transfer Window.

Barcelona legend Xavi believes that Neymar was one of the best players in the world during his time at Barcelona and could only add to the quality of the team if he makes a return. ‘Why not? Soccer-wise I have no doubts and I have lived with him in a locker room and he seems to be a great person,’ the Al-Sadd coach told DjMariiO in a YouTube interview. Barcelona Tags Neymar Jr ONCE AGAIN in Their Tweets, Fans Say ‘Neymar Return Inevitable’

‘He was a professional here in Barcelona and would make a difference. Then there is the social, bureaucratic issue. I don't go there. But on the field he is among the five best in the world.’ The 40-year-old added.

The recently retired footballer also spoke about Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona. ‘I like him. Who doesn't? He stands out well, he gives depth, he plays space, with few spaces. Barca does well when interested.’ Said the former Spain international.

The former Barcelona man was heavily linked with a managerial role of the Spanish club last December before they turned to Quique Setien. The 40-year-old stated that he trusts his coaching abilities and is ready to return to Barcelona in the near future.