Mohamed Salah has been regularly linked to Real Madrid and has been numerous speculations about the possibility of the Egyptian playing for the Los Blancos. Now ahead of their UCL 2020-21 game against Liverpool, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was asked to address the speculation in the pre-match presser. Zidane made sure that he did not pay heed to the speculation and doused it. As soon as the question about the question popped up, Zidane was heard saying, "Since he's not our player, I'm not going to get into that." Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UCL 2020-21 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Leg 1 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

With this, all the speculation was put to rest. Liverpool and Real Madrid will take on each other in the Champions League 2020-21 match. The leg one match will be hosted by the Los Blancos and the teams are obviously raring to go. Sergio Ramos is one name that is missing out from the list due to an injury. The home team had announced a 21-member squad ahead of the game. The last time the two teams met each other was during UCL 2018 finals where Real Madrid had secured a 3-1 win.

Also is also remembered for the ugly injury faced by Mohamed Salah after a rough tackle with Sergio Ramos. He was sent away from the game due to an injury. However, the Liverpool manager confirmed that the Reds were not looking out for revenge.

