For a couple of days now, the reported spat between Marcelo and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had grabbed headlines. According to a website, Marcelo was dropped from the squad for the La Liga 2021 match against Granada after an on-field drama between him and Zidane. However, the Real Madrid manager had denied the reports of a rift between the two and said that Marcelo was dropped because he had some discomfort. The Los Blancos went onto win the game 4-1 and kept their title race alive. Karim Benzema Vows to Fight Till the End for La Liga 2021 Title After Real Madrid Blow Away Granada 4-1.

After winning the game, Zizou was asked about the reports on the on-field drama between him and Marcelo to which the Real Madrid manager said. "Marcelo had some discomfort and as always we didn't want to take a risk," he said after the game. It was widely reported that Marcelo had raised questions about Zidane's tactics after their 2-2 draw against Sevilla FC. This led to a feud between the two and Marcelo was dropped from the squad.

Apart from Marcelo, the team also missed out on the services of Sergio Ramos, Raphel Varane and Ferlen Mendy Talking about the match between Granda and Real Madrid, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Alvaro Ordizola and Karim Benzema were the ones who scored a goal and led the team to a 4-1 win. Benzema vowed to fight for the title until the last match. As of now, they are placed on number two of the La Liga 2021 points table.

