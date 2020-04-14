Hank Steinbrenner, New York Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63 Following Long Illness

File picture of Hank Steinbrenner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of Major League Baseball (MLB) team New York Yankees, breathed his last at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Hank was 63 and was battling an undisclosed illness for a long time now. He was New York Yankees' 11th co-chairperson. In 2010, following the death of his father George Steinbrenner, Hank along with his younger brother Hal Steinbrenner assumed charge of New York Yankees team as co-owners.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organisation at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement.

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always," it read further.

Apart from his engagement with the New York Yankees, Hank also looked after the family horse business. He was also a board member of the Ocala Breeders Sales Company. Hank is survived by his four children and a granddaughter.