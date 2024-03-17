Hockey India High-Performance Director Herman Kruis conducted a workshop, focusing on contemporary coaching methods and grassroots hockey development on the sidelines of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 in Pune. The workshop aimed to equip coaches in the domestic circuit with skills to enhance the learning journey of young hockey players from the onset of their careers. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh Aspires to Be Indian Hockey Team's Head Coach by 2036.

As a part of Hockey India's ongoing commitment to elevating coaching standards at the grassroots level, Herman Kruis led a workshop. During the session, he highlighted the significance of instilling a sense of ownership in young athletes and stressed the value of active learning as opposed to passive learning.

Kruis also underscored the importance of promoting broad motor development, advocating for exposing players to diverse play styles and sports to establish a solid foundation of fundamental skills during their developmental stages.

In attendance for this workshop were coaches from Goans Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Diu & Daman Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Assam Hockey, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Telangana, Hockey Uttar Pradesh, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Delhi, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Le Puducherry Hockey. Also in attendance virtually were Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary-General Bhola Nath Singh, and Hockey India Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

Hockey India High-Performance Director Kruis emphasised the key points covered in the workshop, stating, “We delved into effective coaching strategies that prioritise interactive learning. Encouraging players to take ownership and articulate concepts themselves fosters a culture of learning from mistakes and boosts confidence. This approach cultivates a supportive learning environment, moving away from mere competition where players seek to outshine each other.” Deepika Thakur’s Five Goals Helps Haryana Big Win Over Assam in Senior Women National Championship 2024.

"The importance of empowering grassroots coaches to provide top-quality coaching cannot be overstated. It is essential for athletes to establish strong fundamentals early on. This ensures a smoother transition for players entering the national setup," he highlighted the rationale behind organising the workshop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).