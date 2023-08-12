It is down to two teams in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey. Hosts India take on Malaysia in the summit clash. India defeated Japan 5-0 in the semifinal while Malaysia outplayed Korea 6-2 in the other semis to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Both the teams will be looking to lift the title in what is expected to be a tight contest. Meanwhile, for India vs Japan hockey final match live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. Fans Sing 'Jai Ho' During India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semifinal Match in Chennai (Watch Video).

This is the second contest between these two teams in this tournament. Having met earlier, India defeated Malaysia 5-0. The Men in Blue will be looking for the similar performance in the summit clash. Interestingly, Malaysia's only defeat in the tournament earlier came against India,

When to watch India vs Malaysia hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final

India will clash with Malaysia in the final of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Saturday, August 12. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Indian Hockey Team's Head Coach Craig Fulton Shares Cute Moment With His Children and Manpreet Singh’s Daughter After IND vs JPN Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The IND vs MLY Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available as well. Fans can access the live streaming of the IND vs MLY final Hockey match on the FanCode app and website.

