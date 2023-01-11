The all-awaited Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to take place at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. 16 teams from all over the world will fight for the grandest prize in the field of hockey. However, before that, the tournament will officially kick off through a grand opening ceremony at the Barabati, today, January 11 at 6.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup 2022 will present India's rich culture and recent advancements. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will be among the major attractions of the event. Meanwhile, the K-Pop girl band BLACKSWAN will also perform on the stage. In this article, we will take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the event. Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and the World Cup Village in Rourkela.

Famous Bollywood music composer Pritam, who also composed the official Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 anthem ( Hockey Hai Mera Dil), will light up the stage. He will be accompanied by all the 11 other singers who featured in this song. Belgium, Australia and Netherlands are the hot favourites for the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, hosts India will be also looking to do their best on home soil.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ceremony will start at 6.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. On Which Channel FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch WC Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Mega Hockey Tournament.

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. You can watch the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony live telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2. DD Sports and DD Odia will also provide the live telecast of the event. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the official YouTube channel of Sports Odisha.

