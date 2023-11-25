Ars enal won 3-1 against Burnley in the Premier League recently, setting up a title challenge. The Gunners can regain top spot in the Premier League if Manchester City vs Liverpool ends in a draw. They are preparing to extend their winning streak against Brentford in the 2023-24 Premier League at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, November 25. The game is set to begin at 11:00 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, with live coverage on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channels. Fans can also watch the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24: Mohamed Salah on Cusp of Joining Ian Rush, Roger Hunt for Red’s All Time Goal-Scoring Record.

Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast

🟡 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵 🆚 Brentford 🕠 5:30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Gtech Community Stadium pic.twitter.com/BkcrOC68q0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2023

