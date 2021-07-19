Indian men’s hockey team is the most successful in field hockey at the Olympic Games, having won 11 medals; which includes eight gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. India’s search for the ninth gold medal at Olympics has been a long one. Last time India clinched a gold medal at Olympics was in 1980 Moscow Olympics. At Tokyo Olympics 2020, India will be hoping that the long wait ends. Indian men’s hockey team begin their Tokyo Olympics campaign on July 24. India at the Olympic Games Part 4, 1928 Amsterdam: India Wins Its First Olympic Medal in Field Hockey.

India’s men’s hockey team has been placed in Pool A along side New Zealand, Australia, Spain Argentina and hosts Japan. The women’s team is also in Pool A and will compete with Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa.

India Men’s and Women's Hockey Teams Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The quarterfinals of men’s field hockey will be played on August 01 and semifinals on 3rd August. The bronze and gold medal match will be played on August 05. In women’s hockey, quarterfinal and semifinals will be played on August 02 and 04 respectively and bronze and gold medal match on August 06.

