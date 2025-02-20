India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off on February 19, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener. Day 2 of the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy will see current ICC T20 World Cup winners India start their campaign, and take on neighbours Bangladesh. This will be the second Group A match, which has India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh clubbed together. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs BAN Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

India are coming off a comprehensive 3-0 win over England and will want to continue their momentum, especially their unbeaten run in ICC events since the ICC WC 2023 Final. This tournament could be a swansong for several Indian veterans, who would want to finish their careers in ODI on a high.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were hammered 3-0 in their last ODI series in December against West Indies. However, the team has many experienced players under Najmul Shanto's guidance but will be without their star player Shakib Al Hasan, who has been their backbone in ICC events.

When is India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The live-action in IND vs BAN cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs BAN CT Cricket Match in Dubai

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the IND vs BAN CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the India vs Bangladesh viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on the newly rebranded JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So IND vs BAN free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India.

