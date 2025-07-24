India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England and India fourth Manchester test will be entering crucial second day with both sides sharing the honours in the opening day of the clash. India finished with 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease. As has been customary in the series, India made number of changes in personal heading into the contest. The team has done well in all departments, yet finds itself 2-1 down in the series. Hosts England will feel they could have got a few more wickets yesterday and will now look to restrict India to a low figure. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: BCCI Issues Update As Wicketkeeper Retires Hurt After Chris Woakes’ Yorker Crashes Onto His Foot During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India have a major worry in the form of fitness of ace batter Rishabh Pant, who injured his foot on day 1. There is a strong chance of him being rules out of the test match and if it is the case, India will lose an ace batsman, who has been in sublime form on the tour. Ravindra Jadeja has given a good account of himself so far and it will not be a surprise if he scores big here. With Washington Sundar the last known batsman in the pavilion, India will need to do well to get past 400.

Jofra Archer bowled well yesterday but without luck. Skipper Ben Stokes chipped in with two wickets with Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson getting one each. Bowling has been a weakness for the home side and they will need to bring in variations in order to get some early wickets in the first session of play.

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 21 Match Details

Match India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 2 Date Thursday, July 24 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th Test 2025 Day 2 will be played on Thursday, July 24, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 2 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Rishabh Pant Becomes First Visiting Wicketkeeper To Score 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 2?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 4th 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. England will dominate this day with both their bowlers and batter shining.

