Lausanne, Jun 4 (PTI) The Indian men's team began its campaign in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a 4-3 win over hosts Switzerland before playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Saturday.

The Indian women's team, however, had a bad day in office, losing both its matches against Uruguay (3-4) and Poland (1-3).

The men's team, led by Gurinder Singh, dished out an impressive show of fitness, skill and speed in the opening match with Raheel Mohammed scoring two field goals in the second and 10th minutes.

Moirangthem Rabichandra score a 'challenge goal' in the first minute while captain Gurinder struck in the 19th minute for India at the Place de la Navigation Stadium.

For Switzerland, Winkler Jonas (6th minute), Reinhard Fabio (11th) and Kruesi Patrick (16th) were the goal scorers. India led 3-1 at the half time.

A Hockey 5s match is of 20 minutes divide into two halves of 10 minutes each.

In its second match of the day, the Indian men's team led twice but conceded a last minute goal to play out a 2-2 draw against the arch-rivals..

Raheel Mohammed gave India the lead in the very first minute through a field goal before Laiqat Arshad restored parity six minutes later.

India took the lead once again in the 18th minute with Gursahibjit Singh finding the target but could not stop Abdul Rehman from finding the equaliser for Pakistan with seconds left in the match.

The Graham Reid-coached side will take on Malaysia and Poland on Sunday.

Women disappoint

Kujur Ajmina (1st and 7th minutes) scored a brace while Phalke Vaishnavi Vithal (18th) was the other goal-getter for India against Uruguay in their first match of the day. Uruguay captain Viana Teresa (2nd, 10th and 19th) struck thrice while Vilar Manuela (6th) was the other goal scorer.

Later, the Indian team, led by Etimarpu Rajani, was outplayed by Poland 1-3. Rashmita Minz (6th) was India's lone goal-getter.

The Indian women India face Switzerland and South Africa on Sunday.

