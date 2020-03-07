International Women’s Day 2020: Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu and Other Female Sports Personalties Who Made India Proud

Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ IANS)

The World celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, 2020, to honour the contribution of females towards the society. Well in today's date, women are not behind men in any department and have proved their mettle all over the world. From travelling in space to serving the army, the girls have broken down many stereotypes and this day is celebrated to acknowledge them. In the field of sports too, women have put on excellent performance and below, we'll look at some female sportsperson who have made India proud. International Women's Day 2020: Beyonce's Run the World to Demi Lovato's Confident.

India is certainly a sports-driven country as the popularity of cricket football and other disciplines are immense. Also, the nation has produced many terrific sports person who left their mark at the highest level. From Dhyanchand to Sachin Tendulkar, many men went on to become a legend from the country in their respective fields. Well, many prominent female athletes have also doned India's jersey and took the fans by storm with their performances. Have a look.

Mithali Raj

The captain of India WODI team will go down as one of the best batswomen to have graced the game and her international record is nothing but sensational. In fact, her tally of 6888 runs is the highest for anyone in Women's ODI. Well, Mithali has been serving Indian cricket since the last two decades and isn't finished yet and it will interesting to see, how many more she will add to her already prestigious hat.

Sania Mirza

The Mumbai-born tennis star is one of the most celebrated female athletes in India and her contribution towards Indian tennis is immense. The right-handed baseliner has an aggressive playing style and due to that, Mirza has clinched many titles in her glorious career. In fact, she is the only Indian female player to have won a grand-slam title in any format. Wells, these records are certainly not easy to achieve which makes Mirza a sports icon of the nation.

PV Sindhu

Bursting into the scenes by clinching the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, PV Sindhu has made India proud on many occasions is continuing to do so. Moreover, she is the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in the BWF World Badminton Championships in 2019. With Sindhu being just 24, many records are waiting for the ace player.

Saina Nehwal

Another badminton star who makes to this list is Saina Nehwal. The Haryana-born star is the first female Indian player to clinch an Olympic medal in the badminton event. Other this tennis, Nehwal has clinched numerous titles in his prolific career. Due to her magnificent contribution towards the game, Nehwal has also been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Dutee Chand

The Odisha-born sprinter announced herself in the year 2019 and took the world by storm. Chand has clinched gold medals in various global events and also crashed many records in the process. In fact, she became the first Indian woman sprinter to clinch a gold medal in the World Universiade.

Jhulan Goswami

If Mithali Raj made India proud with the bat then Jhulan Goswami did it with the ball in hand. Nicknamed as the Chakdaha Express, the right-arm pacer can set the speed-gun on fire and has rattled many potent batting line-ups in her career. Also, her tally of 225 wickets in ODIs is the most for any female cricketer. Well, the speedster still has a lot of fire left in her and will look to enhance his record even further.