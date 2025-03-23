The ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan five-T20I series is excitingly placed on 2-1, with the fourth match at Bay Oval having major ramifications. A win for hosts New Zealand will give them an unassailable 3-1 lead, while a victory for visitors Pakistan would equal the score on 2-2, and take the series into the decider on March 26. While Ten Sports will provide NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 live telecast and Tapmad live streaming viewing options in Pakistan, will the New Zealand vs Pakistan fourth T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

The young duo of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris stood up for Pakistan in the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I and ensured they blew New Zealand away in the contest. After making back-to-back ducks, Nawaz came into his own and struck a record-breaking 100 off just 44 balls, and announced himself on the international stage. Heading into the fourth NZ vs PAK T20I 2025, New Zealand were dealt a blow with Matt Henry being ruled out, which could give Pakistan an advantage in the remaining matches. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Hasan Nawaz Hit Record Century As Pakistan Register Thumping Win To Keep Series Alive.

Is New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing option on PTV Sports. This was confirmed by Aalia Rasheed, the Executive Director of PTV Sports on social media. Rasheed stated that PTV Sports does not have the NZ vs PAK 2025 broadcast rights and hence PTV Sports will not be able to provide the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 live telecast.

No NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I Series on PTV Sports

Dosto, New Zealand series kay rights na honay ki waja sai ye series or N-T20 PTV Sports nahi dekhaey gaa. Lakin aap PSL ptv sports per zaroor dekhain gaay. Inshallah. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) March 15, 2025

In India, fans can find the viewing options for NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Network, which will provide live telecast on Sony Ten 5, and online streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).