A 52-year-old cricketer Jayesh Savla who was playing a cricket match in a tournament which was organised by the Kutchi community expired as a cricket ball from a different match hit him on his head. He fell unconscious as soon as the ball hit his head. The matches were taking place in Matunga Gymkhana Dadkar Ground. Two cricket matches were taking place on the same ground at the same time.

The cricketer was fielding very close to another game being played on the nearby Dadar Parsi Colony Pitch. "Salva was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. He died due to head injury." as per the Indian Express report. The senior police officer on the case said- "We have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and we are probing the matter."

The incident happened on Monday, January 8. Jayesh Savla used to live with his wife and a son. The incident should be considered very unsafe as it can happen again if things continue like this. Multiple teams should not be allowed to play on the same ground at the same time.

