John Brodie, the revered San Francisco 49ers quarterback who transitioned from an NFL Most Valuable Player to a PGA TOUR Champions winner, passed away on Friday, 23 January 2026, at the age of 90. His death marks the end of a remarkable life that saw him excel at the highest levels in two distinct professional sports. The 49ers confirmed his passing, noting that his family stated he died on Friday. NFL Unveils Head Referee, Officiating Crew for Upcoming Super Bowl LX.

San Francisco 49ers Condoles the Passing Away Of Hall of Famer John Brodie

The 49ers mourn the passing of Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Famer John Brodie. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Brodie family and friends. 📰 https://t.co/lD5Bn01T4R pic.twitter.com/Xw85WJZGbO — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2026

A Storied Football Career

Brodie's illustrious 17-season career with the San Francisco 49ers, spanning from 1957 to 1973, remains a franchise record for longevity. He was a prolific passer, leading the NFL in passing yards three times and touchdown passes twice. His crowning achievement in football came in 1970 when he was named the NFL MVP, guiding the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in both 1970 and 1971. At the time of his retirement after the 1973 season, Brodie ranked third in NFL history for career passing yards, behind only Johnny Unitas and Fran Tarkenton. He still holds significant franchise records for the 49ers, ranking second in career passing yards (31,548) behind Joe Montana and third in touchdown passes (214) behind Montana and Steve Young.

Transition to Professional Golf

Following his retirement from American football, Brodie embarked on a successful second career in professional golf. He joined what is now the PGA TOUR Champions, demonstrating his exceptional athletic versatility. In 1991, he achieved a notable victory at the Security Pacific Senior Classic, solidifying his status as a rare two-sport professional champion. Brodie also worked as a television broadcaster for both NFL and golf events, further cementing his presence in the sporting world. NFL Black Monday 2026: Check Latest Updates On Hot Seat and Coaches Fired.

Legacy and Tributes

The San Francisco 49ers organisation expressed its sorrow at the loss of one of its all-time great players. Dr. John York, 49ers co-chairman, stated, "As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television. He displayed an incredible commitment toward his teammates and his support of the organisation never wavered after his playing days." Brodie's jersey number 12 was retired by the 49ers, a testament to his enduring impact on the franchise. He is remembered not only for his impressive statistics but also for his competitive spirit and leadership on and off the field.

John Brodie's passing leaves a void in the hearts of many sports enthusiasts, but his legacy as a dual-sport star and a foundational figure for the San Francisco 49ers will undoubtedly endure. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and their five children.

